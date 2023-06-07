Alpharetta man assaulted in Avalon neighborhood

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for two suspects allegedly responsible for an assault that sent a local man to the hospital May 12.
Police said a resident of South Esplanade, a street within the Avalon development, was found laying in front of his home at about 10 p.m. May 12, after being struck multiple times in the face with a belt and belt buckle by an unidentified man.
The assault occurred after the victim walked out of his garage on South Esplanade and witnessed two individuals having sex on the electrical box between his and his neighbor’s home.
When confronted, a male suspect allegedly removed his belt from his pants and swung it into the victim’s face and back multiple times, causing him lacerations, swelling, bruising and partial memory loss. The victim was taken to North Fulton Hospital after the attack.
Police were provided with limited suspect information after the victim’s memory recovered.