Alpharetta man arrested on felony drug charges

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested a man June 23 on felony marijuana charges at a hotel on Old Milton Parkway.
Officers reported patrolling the parking lot of the Extended Stay America around 1 a.m. and observing a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle. The occupant, Jonah Esworthy, 23, of Alpharetta, reportedly was holding a lit marijuana cigarette and had a loaded handgun in his lap.
In the vehicle, officers reported locating roughly 22 grams of marijuana in a sealed baggie, an additional 3.5 grams in a sealed package, a THC vape pen in the glovebox and a grinder and a bong containing marijuana residue.
Esworthy was charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.