JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested an Alpharetta man Nov. 1 who was wanted for stealing a vacuum last year from a retailer.
Keith Allen Waldmann, 50, was taken into custody at the police headquarters along Lakefield Drive. He faces three counts of theft by deception.
Georgia Department of Corrections records show Waldmann landed in the slammer Dec. 18. He was released from Dodge State Prison in Chester on March 3.
According to Johns Creek police, Waldmann’s latest charge stems from a July 2020 incident at the Target along State Bridge Road. Officers responded to the store July 12, 2020, and security said Waldmann walked out with a Dyson vacuum without paying. He returned to the store 10 minutes later and got a cash refund for the vacuum, valued at $400.
