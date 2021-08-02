ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Mazzy’s along Alpharetta Highway for a criminal trespassing call July 2. Officers encountered an Alpharetta man who was reportedly belligerent and aggressive with police on scene.
Corey Demond Gray, 37, was charged with criminal trespass, felony interference with government property and terroristic threats.
When officers put him in the back seat of a squad car, Gray allegedly kicked the door to the point that the frame began protruding out, according to police. He refused to get out of the vehicle at the Fulton County Jail and banged his head on the partition inside the squad car. That caused a knot to form on his head, which required officers to transport him to Grady Hospital to be medically cleared before getting booked into the jail.
Police said Gray became confrontational with hospital staff and threatened to kill an officer. He reportedly hurled racial slurs at two officers before he was returned to the jail.
