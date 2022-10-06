Alpharetta man arrested for alleged death threat

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man who allegedly threatened his wife with a knife during a domestic dispute has been arrested by Alpharetta Police.
The 59-year-old man was arrested at his home on Gardner Drive in Alpharetta on Sept. 1, after allegedly using a butcher knife to threaten his wife, telling her that he would kill her and flee to Mexico.
Police officers responded to the home after the man’s wife called 911. The man has been charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats. The man was transported to the Fulton County Jail after his arrest.