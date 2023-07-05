Alpharetta man arrested for aggravated assault

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police have arrested a 39-year-old Alpharetta man for allegedly attacking a woman who required hospitalization June 9.
Officers responded to Parkerwood Way in Alpharetta at about 10 p.m. where they arrested a man after a woman came to the Alpharetta Police Department with visible injuries, reporting that her boyfriend attacked her and attempted to strangle her during an argument.
Reports said the woman’s neck showed signs that she had been severely choked and EMS personnel reported that she would need to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained to her ribs and body.
At the scene of the alleged attack, police met with a possible suspect and observed several defensive wounds on his body that were consistent with the woman’s story.
The man was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of battery. He was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.