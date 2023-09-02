Alpharetta Lowes reports stolen truck

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Employees of the Lowes store on Windward Parkway reported a stolen vehicle to Alpharetta police after a truck was rented and never returned.
Police reports said a 2022 Ford F-150 was rented for 24 hours on July 29. But the vehicle was never returned. Lowes employees made multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach the renter, a 51-year-old Atlanta man, before contacting the police.
The truck was allegedly tracked to a location in McDonough but wasn’t located. No suspect was identified in the report.