Alpharetta LensCrafters reports loss of $10,000 in merchandise

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Staff at the LensCrafters store on North Point Circle in Alpharetta say a shoplifter stole thousands of dollars in merchandise while posing as a customer in late August.
The theft allegedly occurred on Aug. 21, Alpharetta Police said. From security camera footage at the store, a male could be seen trying on glasses and concealing multiple pairs in his clothing.
In total, 33 pairs of Oakley, Versace, Prada, Burberry and other luxury brand glasses worth $10,072 were stolen.
No further suspect information was available at the time of the report.