 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alpharetta LensCrafters reports loss of $10,000 in merchandise

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Staff at the LensCrafters store on North Point Circle in Alpharetta say a shoplifter stole thousands of dollars in merchandise while posing as a customer in late August.

The theft allegedly occurred on Aug. 21, Alpharetta Police said. From security camera footage at the store, a male could be seen trying on glasses and concealing multiple pairs in his clothing.

In total, 33 pairs of Oakley, Versace, Prada, Burberry and other luxury brand glasses worth $10,072 were stolen.

No further suspect information was available at the time of the report.