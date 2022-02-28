Alpharetta investigation into $60,000 gun theft continues

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are still investigating a November burglary at KF Armory, where more than 50 firearms were reportedly stolen.
The North Point Parkway business is a Federal Firearms License holder and Special Occupational Taxpayer that sells fine arms, National Firearm Act items, ballistic protection, advanced optics, specialized defense accessories and ammunition, according to its website.
The initial incident report states that about 50 firearms were stolen sometime before 4:42 a.m. on Nov. 20, which is when 14 officers were dispatched to the scene. Among the stolen inventory were several 9mm Glocks and Sig Sauers and several more .45-caliber and .40-caliber pistols.
In total, the items are worth more than $60,000, according to police.
The suspects are believed to have fled southbound on Ga. 400 in a blue Chevy Camaro and a white Dodge Ram with the letters “DBI” on the driver and passenger front doors. However, police have not named any suspects.
Anyone with information about the case can call the police department at 678-297-6307 to leave a tip.
Neither the Alpharetta Police Department nor KF Armory Owner Jin Kim responded to multiple requests for comment.