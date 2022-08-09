Alpharetta homeowner reports evening burglary

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police say that a home off Mayfield Road in Alpharetta was burglarized on July 25 while its occupants were out on an evening walk.
Alpharetta police responded to the home at about 8 p.m. and were told that about $1,900 in cash had been stolen from the home in a 30-minute timespan while the two residents were away.
Officers discovered that a back window of the home was open but showed no signs of forced entry. The home’s front door had been locked when the residents left, but it was found open when they returned 30 minutes later.
Cash and coins had been stolen from multiple rooms in the home, and other rooms had been ransacked with nothing stolen.