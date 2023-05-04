Alpharetta homeowner halts attempted burglary

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police said a homeowner on Winthrope Chase Drive in Alpharetta recently thwarted a burglary in progress at his home.
Officers were dispatched to the home at about 8 p.m. April 14, after a man reported he had been sitting on his couch in the living room when he observed a man trying to force his way inside through the sliding glass door after breaking the door’s lock and safety bar.
When the suspect saw the homeowner, who had armed himself, they fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Nothing was stolen from the home and no other sign of the suspect was found in the surrounding neighborhood, reports said.