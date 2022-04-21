Alpharetta Guitar Center struck by serial shoplifters

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police responded to a report of shoplifting at Guitar Center on North Point Drive April 9.
A manager told police that two men and a woman entered the store around 1 p.m. and stole more than $11,400 worth of merchandise. The manager showed police security camera footage of the group entering the store, using the woman’s purse to conceal the merchandise and then leaving.
The manager also told police that the same group had shoplifted from Guitar Center locations in Brookhaven and Richmond County on the same day. She said photos and videos provided by other stores showed it was the same group.
Alpharetta police recorded the incident and retrieved case numbers from Brookhaven and Richmond County police. No further action was logged on the police report.