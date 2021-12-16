Alpharetta grandmother on walk reports attack by dog

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Mayfield Road on Dec. 2 after an Alpharetta woman’s afternoon walk was interrupted by an aggressive dog that attacked her.
The 64-year-old victim told officers she was taking her daily walk through the neighborhood, pushing her grandchild in a stroller, when a large gray dog charged at her. The woman positioned herself between the stroller and the dog, which bit her four times on the leg and knee area. The dog’s owner quickly ran out and pulled the animal off the woman.
He said he was bringing the pooch inside when it took off running toward the woman and he lost grip of its leash. He ran after the dog and pulled it off the victim then took it back into his house.
Police called animal control to the scene and they seized the dog, which had to undergo a 10-day quarantine at the Fulton County Animal Shelter to be monitored for rabies.
