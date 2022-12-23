Alpharetta drug trafficker sentenced to 25 years

ATLANTA — A Mexican national arrested for trafficking pounds of illegal drugs from an Alpharetta home has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.
U.S. Department of Justice officials said Dec. 8 that Giovani Orozco Ramirez, 31, of Guerrero, Mexico, has been convicted of multiple counts relating to the trafficking of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, which he sold out of his home in Alpharetta.
“The defendant, besides dealing deadly illegal drugs, showed a reckless disregard for his children’s safety by keeping these drugs and loaded guns within their plain sight,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “This investigation successfully put an end to his dangerous crimes.”
Ramirez and a co-conspirator, Bryan Razo Bermudez, 34, of Michoacan, Mexico, were arrested April 26, 2017, after joint task force agents tracked Ramirez to a drug deal in Johns Creek and later raided his home in Alpharetta.
During the raid, agents recovered nearly 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.6 pounds of heroin, and 4 pounds of cocaine, along with an arsenal of weapons and $53,797 in cash stashed throughout the home.
Investigations also revealed that Ramirez and Bermudez had a third co-conspirator, Eduardo Reyes Gonzalez, 28, of McAllen, Texas, who was working to help launder drug money through a series of bank accounts in Atlanta and Texas.
Ramirez was convicted by jury July 17 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on premises where minors are present; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense; and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.
He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Bermudez pleaded guilty to multiple charges Feb. 21, 2019, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Gonzalez pleaded guilty to money laundering charges June 5, 2018, and was sentenced to one year and six months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.