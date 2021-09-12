ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to reports of a road rage incident along Ga. 400 on Aug. 24. The victim told officers she saw the other driver brandish a gun as they argued in traffic.
She said the suspect was driving a dark Chevy sedan and cut her off on the highway, forcing her to swerve into another lane.
The woman said she rolled her window down, honked her horn at the vehicle and flipped the driver off. The suspect then swerved in front of her and began braking. That’s when she reportedly saw the suspect pick up a Glock 9mm, according to police.
The woman said the driver exited the highway at Winward Parkway after she grabbed her cell phone to call police.
