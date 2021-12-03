Alpharetta driver cited for racing near Mansell Road

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An officer spotted two vehicles racing southbound on Ga. 400 near Mansell Road late Nov. 16.
The vehicles hit speeds of 100 mph before slowing down, according to police. The officer was able to stop one of the two vehicles, a Ford Mustang.
The driver, 20-year-old Elisha Jordon Fairclough, told the officer he was coming from a car meet with his friends and admitted to racing.
Police cited the Dallas man for racing on a highway and released him from the traffic stop.
