Alpharetta dog and its owner bitten at Wills Park

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman and dog were injured in late July after reportedly being bitten by another dog at the Waggy World dog park in Alpharetta.
Alpharetta Police and EMS responded to the Alpharetta Community Center on July 29 and were told the woman and dog had been attacked by another dog without warning while playing at the park.
The woman suffered a minor hand laceration, but her dog was rushed to an emergency veterinarian with a punctured lung.
Police said in a report on the incident the attacking dog was a foster animal from an Atlanta rescue agency. The dog was taken into custody by the agency for Fulton County Animal Services after the attack.