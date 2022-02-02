Alpharetta car owner reports theft of catalytic converter

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– An Alpharetta man reported theft of a catalytic converter from his Toyota Prius parked on Cypress Court Jan. 18.
The victim advised police that the car was operational Jan. 13, and the part had been cut from under the car.
Law enforcement were not able to see any physical evidence on the vehicle.
