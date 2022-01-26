Alpharetta burglars take key fob in vehicle break-ins

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Police responded to the report of two vehicle burglaries at a home on Cape York Trace Jan. 14. The victim stated two vehicles in his garage had been ransacked and one of the key fobs was missing. The victim stated his wife left the garage doors open when she left to take their children to school. The vehicles were a white 2018 Infiniti QX50 sedan and a silver 2008 Infiniti QX56 SUV.
There was no forced entry. Both victims stated they were certain the garage doors were shut the night before they parked the vehicles. No cameras were at the residence.
