ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to a burglary before dawn Oct. 25 at a home along Belle Isle Drive.
The homeowner said she woke up and heard suspicious noises in her garage. When she went to investigate, she found the rear door of her Acura MDX slightly ajar. Her glove compartment and center console were open and someone had rummaged through the SUV.
No items were stolen, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.