Alpharetta bakery shop burglarized overnight

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police incident reports said the Copacabana Brazilian Bakery on Old Milton Parkway was burglarized sometime overnight June 29.
Owners reported they arrived at the store at about 6:40 a.m. and discovered the front glass door of the business had been shattered by a large rock.
Security camera footage showed the business had been entered by an unidentified man sometime during the night. The suspect stole the business’s cash drawer, which contained less than $200 in cash and immediately fled the scene.
Police have not identified a suspect in the incident.