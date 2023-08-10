Alleged trespasser charged for obstruction

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested a 42-year-old Newnan man on obstruction charges after he was reported for trespassing while parked in a restricted lot.
Officers responded to Nocturne Drive, near Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta at about 11 p.m. July 16 after witnesses reported a vehicle was illegally parked in a reserved neighborhood parking spot and would not move.
When officers approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly said he was waiting to pick up friends from a concert at the amphitheater nearby, and he was given permission to park on Nocturne Drive.
However, the suspect would not tell officers who gave him permission to park there or give them his ID card.
The man was taken into custody for obstruction of a police officer, loitering and prowling and was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.