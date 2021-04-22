DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested two men accused of breaking into mailboxes and stealing packages April 6 at the Savannah 31 apartment complex along Abercorn Avenue.
A DeKalb County policeman, serving as a courtesy officer at the complex, reported he caught 25-year-old Joanah Hakeem Quinones popping locks off mailboxes near the leasing office. Police found a screwdriver, pry bar and flashlight in the man’s bookbag. However, there were no stolen items inside.
While questioning Quinones, officers spotted his alleged accomplice sleeping in a car parked in a handicapped spot at the leasing office. The car had a paper tag covering the Texas license plate and police found another Texas plate inside the vehicle.
Victor Moss, 24, who was in the driver’s seat, couldn’t explain why he was there. He also couldn’t offer an explanation when officers found a credit card in a woman’s name in the cupholder.
Police learned that the two men lived together at a Hudson Street address in Marietta and charged both with loitering and prowling. Quinones was booked on additional charges of possession of burglary tools, criminal trespass, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, financial card theft, theft by taking and giving false name and date of birth to the law enforcement officer, booking records show.
