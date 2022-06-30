Alleged thief caught stuffing items in bag

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a 74-year-old Atlanta man June 7 after he allegedly attempted to shoplift from Macy’s in Perimeter Mall.
When police arrived, a loss prevention employee had detained the suspect. The employee told police the man had concealed several items and attempted to leave the store without paying for them.
Police reviewed security footage, which displayed the man placing items into a large duffel bag. The employee apprehended the man as he attempted to leave the store with the items in the bag, according to the report.
The items stolen were worth a total of $275. When police ran the man’s information, they found he had a warrant out of Brookhaven for failure to appear on a shoplifting charge.
Police arrested the 74-year-old man on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge. He was also barred from the store.