Alleged shoplifter in Dunwoody cited for theft, simple assault

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested an Atlanta man July 3 after he allegedly fought with store security while attempting to shoplift from the Apple Store in Perimeter Mall.
Police received a call around 5:30 p.m. stating that the man “was currently fighting” with the store’s loss prevention employees. When police arrived on the scene, the man was sitting on the ground and handcuffed by security.
When police approached the man, “he collapsed his body onto the floor and closed his eyes, becoming unresponsive.” Police attempted to wake the man up, and he “became alert and lost alertness multiple times.” After a while, the man rolled over and attempted to kick an officer before they restrained him, according to the report.
The man had allegedly attempted to shoplift two Apple Magic Keyboards, each worth $300.
EMS responded to treat the man, but he requested to be taken to the hospital. While at the hospital, the man “was verbally abusive to officers and continually yelled at hospital staff,” according to the report. After a few hours, the man was discharged from the hospital and taken to jail.
Police arrested Reginald Barnes, 33, of Atlanta, and charged him with felony shoplifting and simple assault.