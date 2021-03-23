DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a man March 11 on Winters Chapel Road after he was reportedly seen rummaging through mailboxes and stealing people’s mail.
Antonio P. Foster, 23, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with damage to government property, possession of schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container and giving a false name and date of birth.
According to his arrest report, officers dispatched to the area found Foster carrying a shopping bag filled with mail from addresses that included Peachtree Corners to Sandy Springs. Police found more mail, IDs from several states, checks, a stimulus check, narcotics and a piece of paper with several Social Security numbers scribbled on it in Foster’s pockets. He was also carrying a fanny pack with car keys and other keys as well as a baggie of prescription pills.
Police reported the stolen mail to the U.S. Postal Service.
