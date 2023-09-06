Alleged dealership scammer wanted for false reports

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man allegedly embroiled in lawsuits with several local luxury car dealerships may now be in deep water with the Alpharetta Police Department, after filing several false police reports recently.
Incident reports said a 37-year-old Atlanta man came to the Alpharetta Police Headquarters at about 2 p.m. Aug. 18 to report he was defrauded by a local car dealership that was using forged documents to alter sales contracts.
The man said the alleged fraud occurred after he purchased a $60,000 vehicle. He provided officers with several different documents that had allegedly been forged to change details in the contract.
However, when officers visited the dealership, they learned the man was lying and was part of an ongoing lawsuit over 10 vehicles financed illegally through multiple banks. The report said the dealership had repossessed several of the vehicles involved in the alleged scheme.
The alleged victims told officers they believed the police report was the man’s latest attempt to “muddy the waters and avoid being held responsible for the fraud he has engaged in.”
Officers will charge the suspect with filing a false police report and forgery once he is taken into custody, reports said.