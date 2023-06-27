Air conditioner coils stolen at rental property

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police June 11 that several components from exterior air conditioning units were stolen at his rental property on Birmingham Highway.
Sometime between June 6 at 9 a.m. and June 8 at 9 p.m., the victim said unidentified individuals unlawfully came onto his property and removed the coil units from the inside AC units.
He said the property was vacant, and there were no witnesses to the theft. He also said there was no surveillance on the property.
The victim said the cost of repair and replacement of the AC units is around $10,000.