82-year-old Roswell man accused of killing wife

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police have arrested an 82-year-old man for allegedly stabbing and killing his wife on the afternoon of Sept. 15.
The Roswell Police Department says the incident happened some time before 4 p.m., which is when officers responded to a reported suicide at a home in the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive. There, they found 80-year-old Judith Miller deceased, suffering from an apparent stab wound.
While her husband, Bruce Miller, is said to have called 911 and told investigators that Judith’s wound was self-inflicted, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide. Roswell police said information and evidence gathered at the scene support the autopsy findings.
Bruce was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 28, on charges of murder, felony murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. He will be booked into the Fulton County Jail.
According to her obituary, Judith was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and graduated with the class of 1960 from Rocky River High School. She attended Hillsdale College in Michigan, where she sang in the female quartet and was on the archery team. Throughout her life, she perfected many sports including tennis and speed skating. She and Bruce were married for 56 years.
“Judith was a beautiful woman inside and out, caring deeply for all those around her,” it states. “She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and friend. Judith will be deeply missed by those who were fortunate enough to have known her. Her wide smile and big heart exhibited a true interest and love for all around her and will always be cherished by so many.”
Her love of nature, travel, reading, drawing and all those aspects of life which bring people together versus apart will always be celebrated and inspire others, according to her obituary.
