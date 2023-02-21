$760 fraud reported to Dunwoody police

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody resident recently reported he was defrauded of $760 while attempting to purchase DeWalt power tool batteries from a man in Marietta.
Dunwoody Police said the victim spoke with a 20-year-old Marietta man Feb. 6 and made a deal to buy several DeWalt batteries from him for $760. Because the victim had previously dealt with the man, he sent the money via Zelle and made plans to pick up the batteries Feb. 10.
However, when the victim tried to reach the man before the exchange, the man didn’t answer his phone. The suspect later blocked the victim’s number.
Using information gathered by the victim, police officers located a suspect in an incident.
At the time of the report, the suspect had been identified but hadn’t been arrested.