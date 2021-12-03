50 guns reported stolen in Alpharetta KF Armory burglary

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Several officers were dispatched to a burglary at KF Armory along Northpoint Parkway early Nov. 20 after more than $60,000 worth of weapons were stolen.
According to police, about 50 firearms were among the inventory stolen. The guns included several 9mm Glocks and Sig Sauers, .45-caliber and .40-caliber pistols.
Police said the suspects may have been driving a Chevy Camaro and a Dodge Ram seen fleeing southbound on Ga. 400 shortly after the incident.
