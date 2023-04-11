$30,000 shipping fraud fools Alpharetta company

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reports said a company on North Point Parkway was recently defrauded of more than $30,000 by a logistics company.
The Alpharetta firm contracted a company called Spedigo LLC to take five shipments to Los Angeles in February 2023, reports said. The first shipment was completed without issue, but during subsequent shipments in March, Spedigo LLC allegedly failed to complete the deliveries.
The local company said after the failed deliveries, Spedigo LLC representatives stated they would not be able to complete the delivery until they were paid $30,000. After the company made payment, Spedigo LLC allegedly cut contact and didn’t deliver the shipments.