27-year-old arrested, claims to be toddler

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a 27-year-old Atlanta woman for driving with an open container and making false statements Aug. 18 after she was found driving with an open bottle of liquor and claimed to be born in 2021.
Officers were dispatched to an address near Meadow Lane at about 10 p.m. Aug. 18 responding to a wreck and found a suspect claiming not to have a driver's license with her, but providing a name and a birthdate in 2021.
Justifiably, officers were skeptical of her claims, reports said.
“It was impossible for [the suspect] to be born two years ago, and so I pressed further,” officers said in the report.
The driver was taken into custody after admitting she gave a false name and birthday. Officers also located a half-empty liquor bottle in her glove box.
The driver was charged with open container violations, failure to yield, driving while license suspended, and making false representations to police. She was transported to the DeKalb County Jail without incident.