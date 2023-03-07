$24,000 fraud reported at Alpharetta business

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police say that a local business was recently defrauded of more than $24,000 by thieves using a forged check.
The fraud was reported Feb. 16 and police were told a business on Mansell Court in Alpharetta discovered that one of their company checks had been written out to a company called “Jenkins Beds And Mattresses” for $24,685.
The company CEO told police they would not have purchased beds as part of their business, and they have no knowledge of Jenkins Beds And Mattresses. Employees said they do not know how the business’s checking account was compromised.
At the time of the report, no suspect had been identified.