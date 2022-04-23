20-year-old arrested for driving 105 mph on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Roswell woman April 8 after she was clocked driving approximately 105 mph on Ga. 400.
The deputy spotted the woman’s vehicle southbound on Ga. 400 near Majors Road around 11:45 p.m. When asked why she was speeding, the woman apologized and said she was just trying to get home.
When the deputy placed the woman in handcuffs, she repeatedly asked the deputy to release her on a citation, which the report says made the deputy “believe she had been through this before.”
The deputy contacted the young woman’s mother, who “agreed that her daughter was driving in a reckless, unsafe manner,” according to the report.
The driver was arrested for speeding.