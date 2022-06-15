$20,000 in items stolen from clothing store

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — More than $20,000 in merchandise was reported stolen from Designer Consigner on North Main Street June 3.
Police responded to a burglary alarm at the clothing store around 1:30 a.m. The alarm had been activated on both the front and back door. Upon arrival, police noticed pry marks and damage to the front door frame and lock.
Nobody was inside the store when police arrived. The store’s owner came to the scene to assess whether anything had been stolen. She advised police that numerous designer bags and wallets had been taken.
Police noticed that a metal bar used to secure the back door had been opened, indicating that someone had broken in the front door and left through the back door, according to the report.
The owner provided police a list of 48 items she could confirm had been taken, together worth a combined $20,170. She told police she would perform a more thorough inventory later.