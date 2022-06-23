18-year-old confronted by masked intruder in Milton

MILTON, Ga. –– An 18-year-old man said he was awakened and grabbed by a hooded intruder in the early morning hours of June 13 while house-sitting for his sister.
The victim said he was dosing on the couch at his sister’s apartment on Morris Road when he was awakened by a noise in the kitchen. When he got up to investigate, he saw an individual in the kitchen. The intruder approached him and grabbed him on both arms, then ran out of the back sliding glass door.
The young man first stated he saw two people, then later told officers he saw only the hooded person but thought he heard another intruder near the back door.
The victim described the intruder as standing about 5-foot 2, but he could not determine gender or race because the person was completely covered.
Immediately after the confrontation, the young man woke his parents who were sleeping in another room. They found that the glass sliding back door was open, then called police.
Officers found a butcher’s knife lying by the back door. The knife did not match any in the household as part of a set.
Police canvassed the neighborhood but found no one matching the description of the intruder.