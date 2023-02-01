$14,000 check fraud reported in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A person took possession of a $14,000 check recently mailed to the Georgia Department of Revenue and cashed it at a Wells Fargo branch bank.
The victim, a Dunwoody resident, reported he mailed a $14,003.14 check to the state agency Jan. 16 from a mailbox near 7 Dunwoody Park, but he learned the check was cashed Jan. 18 at a Wells Fargo branch by someone using a name he was unfamiliar with.
The man told police he didn’t know who deposited the check and subsequently canceled his Wells Fargo account after the theft was discovered.
No suspect in the crime was identified.