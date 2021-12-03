12 pounds of marijuana found in Roswell UPS package

ROSWELL, Ga. — About 12 pounds of marijuana shipped from California was intercepted at a UPS customer center along Old Ellis Road on Nov. 19.
Police were called to the UPS facility after workers there detected a strong scent of marijuana from the package. The package was mailed in Lynwood, California, and was destined for a Sandy Springs address. An officer opened the package and found two small boxes inside a larger one. One of the boxes had six sealed air-tight bags. The officer left the other small box sealed.
Police estimated about 12 pounds of pot in the package and seized the shipment for evidence. The marijuana was reportedly destroyed.
