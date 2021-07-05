The panel kicks off the show discussing the Biden justice department’s lawsuit over Georgia’s new elections bill, Senate Bill 202. In a statement they allege that the bill was passed with “discriminatory purpose.” Governor Kemp quickly condemned the suit, calling it a “politically motivated assault on the rule of law.”
There is also of course Candidate Corner, where the discussion involves Rudy Giuliani’s fundraiser for Republican candidate for Governor, former State Senator, Vernon Jones. Also, State Senator Bruce Thompson announced he is running for Labor Commissioner, which makes for a crowded field to challenge incumbent Republican Mark Butler.
And the last subject before Overhyped/Underhyped is about the news that the agribusiness company Archer-Daniels-Midland reportedly sold Sonny Perdue, the University System of Georgia’s proposed candidate to be its new chancellor, property worth over 5.5 million dollars for just 250,000 just before he was appointed commissioner of agriculture.
All that and more on this episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
