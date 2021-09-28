On the podcast today, the panel discuss Donald Trump’s rally in Perry over the weekend, the most recent court hearing for HB481 (the heartbeat bill), the November special session and the latest on the Atlanta mayoral race.
First up, at his rally this past weekend President Trump and his allies once again called for a “forensic audit” of the 2020 election after falsely claiming widespread fraud in support of President Biden. Trump was joined by Statewide Candidates Jody Hice, Herschel Walker, and Vernon Jones. Also there was Chair of the State GOP David Schafer.
Next up, HB481 continues to make its way through the court system. The 6-week abortion ban which passed in 2019 had another hearing in Federal court this past Friday.
The November special session, the Atlanta Mayor’s race, Candidate Corner, Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
