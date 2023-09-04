Podcast: Why both the left and right hate Henry Kissinger

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! On the show today we discuss the rare example of someone roundly despised by both ends of the political spectrum.
Henry Kissinger was born in Germany in 1923, and is a prominent figure in the realm of international diplomacy and American politics.
Henry Kissinger's early years were marked by adversity. Fleeing Nazi persecution, his family emigrated to the United States in 1938, where they settled in New York City. Despite facing the challenges of adapting to a new culture and language, Kissinger excelled academically. He attended Harvard University, where he pursued a Bachelor's degree in political science and later a Ph.D. in government. His academic prowess foreshadowed the intellectual depth that would become a hallmark of his diplomatic career.
In the early 1950s, Kissinger joined the faculty at Harvard and began crafting his influential theories on foreign policy and international relations. His 1957 book, "Nuclear Weapons and Foreign Policy," established him as a leading authority in the field. His ideas on nuclear strategy and the balance of power would shape American foreign policy for decades.
Kissinger's entrance into the world of practical diplomacy came in 1969 when he was appointed National Security Advisor by President Richard Nixon. His role in negotiating the end of the Vietnam War and his secret diplomacy with China during the Cold War made him a prominent figure on the global stage.
In 1973, he became the U.S. Secretary of State, where he played a pivotal role in the Middle East peace process and the détente with the Soviet Union. His realpolitik approach, characterized by a focus on national interest and pragmatic diplomacy, earned both praise and criticism.
Henry Kissinger's contributions to international relations earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973, recognizing his role in negotiating a ceasefire during the Vietnam War. However, his tenure was also marked by controversy, particularly regarding U.S. involvement in covert actions in Latin America and Southeast Asia.
After leaving government, Kissinger continued to influence global affairs through his writings, speaking engagements, and advisory roles. His legacy remains a subject of debate, with some lauding his diplomatic achievements and others critiquing the ethical dilemmas associated with his policies.
Throughout his life, Henry Kissinger's dedication to the study and practice of international diplomacy has left an indelible mark on the world stage, making him one of the most influential figures in American foreign policy in the 20th century.
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Megan Gordon on Twitter @meganlaneg
Preston Thompson on Twitter @pston3
Hans Appen on Twitter @hansappen
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol