Kicking off the show this week, the panel take a look Democratic field for next year’s statewide races.
Also, a couple of newsworthy updates for regular listeners if the podcast: Suspended Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was convicted of fraud and money laundering, smoothing Interim Commissioner John King’s race for a full term. And also, surprising no one, Speaker Ralston announced that he will not be challenging Raphael Warnock for US Senate.
Governor Kemp announced his plans to call a special session to deal with violent crime. He is proposing to spend $2 million to pay for 20 new state troopers and $1 million to double the size of GBI’s anti-gang task force. The announcement follows Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced plan to invest $70 million in fighting Atlanta’s recent crime wave.
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s installment of The Georgia Politics Podcast!
