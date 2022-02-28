Podcast: “When you're a hammer, everything looks like a nail.”

Welcome to The Georgia Politics Podcast! This week’s episode is largely focused on education issues being debated under the Gold Dome, most notably school vouchers and anti-CRT legislation.
Kicking off the show is a discussion involving a conservative national advocacy group, The American Federation for Children, who sent out mailers related to school vouchers to at least 16 Republican legislative districts. It backfired in a big way, as it definitely looks like it ended up sending the wrong message to Republican leadership and Speaker Ralston has said the issue is now dead.
Next up is Anti-CRT legislation. It has now been rebranded to target “divisive concepts” and seeks to limit how race is taught in Georgia Schools.
Also on the so-called Parents Bill of Rights, which passed the Senate last week and moves onto the house. Senate Bill 449’s biggest impacts would be on parents’ ability to review instructional materials and allow an opt-out from sex education. The specific provisions around material review, it should be noted, are already codified law in Georgia.
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
