Podcast: We’re going to calm some people down today

It’s a jam packed episode on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
First up, should people that are still alive be immortalized with statues on public property? The subject is timely as Republicans in the state capitol resume conversations on erecting a statue of Clarence Thomas on the capitol grounds. Putting aside the merits for Justice Thomas, is it a wise move?
We are about halfway through this year’s legislative term and so far, Governor Kemp has avoided most of the culture wars that seem to be plaguing most of the rest of the country. Some Republicans under the gold dome, however, seem to have other plans – especially when it pertains to gender affirming treatment for trans kids. Why?
Also, sports betting seems to have renewed life in the legislature. A proposal to roll it into the HOPE Scholarship program would avoid putting a constitutional amendment referenda before the voters this November. Will it finally make it over the finish line?
What seems to be doing the opposite if gaining renewed life are proposals to eliminate statewide runoffs. What once seemed to have near unanimous support has been losing steam in the last few weeks.
And of course, we touch on the big political news not only in Georgia, but in the country, which was the redacted release of the 9 page report on the Fulton County investigation into election interference in the November 2020 elections. Resident attorney Megan walks us through what was in it, what wasn’t, and what we can expect going forward.
Lastly, does Brian Kemp have a future in Washington, D.C.?
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on today’s episode!
