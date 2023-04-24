Podcast: Understanding the Trump indictment

This week on The Georgia Politics Podcast, Megan sits down with Chris Sandbach to discuss what we know and what we don’t know about the Trump indictment related to hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
There have, of course, been plenty of news articles and commentary on what implications the indictment of Donald Trump could have for the country writ large and Donald Trump’s political future, but we think what is needed is an explainer of exactly what the charges are, what evidence is presented by the Manhattan DA in the indictment, and what we can expect to learn in the next few months.
Attorney Chris Sandbach joins Megan (also an attorney) to go over the details. We want our listeners to be informed of the facts to help them formulate their own opinions on the merits of the case against the former President.
About Chris Sandbach
Chris Sandbach has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science with an emphasis on Foreign Policy and Received his J.D. from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School in 2015. After law school, Chris Spent over 6 years working as a public defender in the Atlanta area.
In 2022, he took a job with the law firm of Rickard, Drew & Nix and specializes in personal injury litigation and criminal defense. He is a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and the Georgia Association for Criminal Defense Lawyers. Additionally, Chris has worked as a volunteer voting rights/voter protection attorney since 2018, served as the Political Activism Director for the Young Democrats of Atlanta in 2020 and is currently serving on the board of directors for Red Clay Democrats and the Young Professionals Board for Soccer In The Streets. Chris lives in Atlanta with his cat Larsson and enjoys playing/watching soccer and going to see live music.
Connect with Chris on Twitter @sandbach1023
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Megan Gordon-Kane @meganlaneg
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol