On this week’s special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast, Megan sits down with Shannon Clawson, State Outreach Manager for Georgia Equality, to discuss the national trend of legislation aimed at restricting transgender rights, particularly for young people.

In Georgia, as in other states, there have been bills written specifically to target involvement of transgender youth in sports. Megan and Shannon discuss the arguments on both sides and the status of legislation.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.

