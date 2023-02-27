Podcast: Top 10 Moments in History We Wish We’d Have Witnessed, Part 2

This week on The Georgia Politics Podcast, we are back with Part 2 of our top moments in history we wish we’d have witnessed in person. This time, Craig, Megan and the Professor reveal their Top 5.
Hear from each panelist what their Top 5 moments in history - for whatever reason - they'd have liked to have had a front row seat to. Some moments are on lists to settle debates. Some moments are on lists to celebrate accomplishments. And some are on lists to scratch the burning curiosity of questions left unanswered.
Whatever reasons the panelists had for their list, we know you will be entertained and probably enlightened with the discussion. Enjoy, and make sure to go back and listen to Part 1 if you missed it!
