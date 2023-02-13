Podcast: Top 10 Moments in History We Wish We’d Have Witnessed, Part 1

This week, on a very special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast, Craig, Megan and the Professor huddle up to discuss the top moments in history they wish they'd have witnessed in person.
This special episode has been teased for a while, and we finally pulled it together. Hear from each panelist the Top 10 events that - for whatever reason - they'd have liked to have had a front row seat to. Some moments are on lists to settle debates. Some moments are on lists to celebrate accomplishments. And some are on lists to scratch the burning curiosity of questions left unanswered.
Whatever reasons the panelists had for their list, we know you will be entertained and probably enlightened with the discussion. Enjoy, and make sure to come back for Part 2!
Connect with The Georgia Politics Podcast on Twitter @gapoliticspod
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol