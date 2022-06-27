Podcast: The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

On Friday, the Supreme Court released its opinion in the Dobbs case and has now officially overturned Roe v. Wade. Women no longer have a constitutional right to an abortion which is now, according to Dobbs, decided by state governments. So, what’s the current state of abortion law in Georgia?
Believe it or no, we also had primary runoffs last week in Georgia, and the panel discuss the winners and losers. Get ready for November, folks!
Lastly, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his Chief Operating Officer, Gabriel Sterling, testified in front of the January 6th committee.
Overhyped/Underhyped, Play-Along-At-Home and much more on this week’s episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.
